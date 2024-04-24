Mumbai Crime Branch Makes 98 Arrests, Seizes 65 Illegal Weapons Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls

Representational Image/ Pexels

Since the Lok Sabha election dates were announced, Mumbai Police have instructed licensed weapon holders to surrender their firearms, while simultaneously, the Mumbai Crime Branch intensifies its vigilance on individuals possessing illegal arms. From January to March, the Mumbai Crime Branch has reported 45 cases, confiscated 65 illegal weapons, and apprehended 98 individuals.

According to a crime branch official, the majority of those caught with illegal weapons have criminal backgrounds, while some are involved in arms trafficking.

Mumbai Crime Branch's Crackdown On Illegal Arms

In Mumbai, the Crime Branch's crackdown on illegal arms continues. In 2017, 87 cases resulted in the seizure of 93 weapons and the arrest of 120 individuals. In 2018, 75 cases led to 113 weapons being confiscated and 140 arrests. In 2019, 178 cases were recorded, with 189 weapons seized and an equal number of individuals arrested.

The trend continued in subsequent years, with varying numbers of cases, weapon seizures, and arrests. Notably, in 2020, 80 cases yielded 87 seized weapons and 87 arrests, while in 2021, 79 cases resulted in 109 seized weapons and 125 arrests. In 2022, 61 cases led to 86 seized weapons and 96 arrests, and in 2023, 67 cases resulted in 77 seized weapons and 109 arrests.

The Mumbai Crime Branch's proactive measures aim to prevent firearm-related incidents during the election period and uphold law and order.

Firearm Regulations And Surrender Protocols During Elections In Mumbai

Approximately 11,000 individuals in Mumbai hold licenses for possessing firearms. Among them, the licenses of 1,000 to 1,200 weapon holders have been revoked due to various reasons, including death or voluntary surrender. However, during elections, individuals facing criminal charges must surrender their weapons to the police to ensure the smooth conduct of elections.

Ahead of the elections, licensed weapon holders have been instructed to deposit their firearms by notifying the police station in their division. These measures are implemented to maintain law and order during the election process.