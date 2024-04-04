Madhya Pradesh ATS Seizes 360 Barrels In Crackdown On Illegal Firearms Manufacturing; 3 Arrested With Surat Link

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Following the revelation of an illegal arms factory in Khargone district on March 19, 2024, the Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested three persons found involved in the manufacturing of illegal firearms in Bhopal on Thursday. Acting on the information received, the ATS raided the factory premises in Signur, resulting in the arrest.

The MP ATS has recently apprehended Saranam Singh, a resident of Dhaavri village in the Khetiya police station area of Barwani district, in connection with his alleged involvement in the illegal arms trade.

During the initial interrogation, Singh revealed that he temporarily resided in the Prabhunagar area of Surat, Gujarat, where he supplied raw materials and barrels used in the manufacturing of illegal firearms to Madhya Pradesh.

Acting on this information, the ATS formed a team and conducted a raid on the Yogesh Engineering Works in the Harinagar Udhnana area of Surat. As a result of the operation, 360 barrels were seized.

ATS Raided Arms Factory In Khargone 10 Days Ago

It is noteworthy that just ten days ago, the ATS raided an illegal arms factory in the Signur area of Khargone district, seizing 434 barrels.

The ATS registered a case under sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act (crime number 04/2024) at the ATS/STF police station in Bhopal and arrested the suspects Rahul Yadav from Khandwa and Gurubhakt Singh from Signur. Further investigation revealed a monthly transportation of approximately 500 barrels from Surat, Gujarat.

During the raid, a significant quantity of high-quality barrels utilised in pistol production, alongside other components and raw materials, were seized.

Items seized from the factory:

Items seized from the factory included five pistols, two unfinished pistols, eight live rounds, one unfinished barrel, one unfinished upper slide, four fiber butt grips, 192 chamber barrels, 96 shutter slots, and various tools. Additionally, a hammer was confiscated from the suspects apprehended in Khandwa and Signur.

It is noteworthy that active arms manufacturing and sales operations of illegal firearms by gunsmiths in Dhar, Barwani, Khargone, and Burhanpur districts of MP have been observed over the past 17 days.

MP ATS is maintaining constant surveillance on individuals involved in the illegal manufacturing and sale of firearms from both within and outside the state. In addition to this, effective action is being taken by the MP ATS against international terrorist organisations and groups that could potentially employ these illegal weapons for terrorist and anti-national activities.