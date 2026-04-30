Mumbai Crime Branch Files 1,624-Page Chargesheet In Firing Outside Rohit Shetty’s Residence | File Photo

Mumbai: In the firing incident outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence, the Mumbai Crime Branch on Thursday filed a detailed chargesheet before the MCOCA court. The chargesheet, running into 1,624 pages, has been submitted against 15 arrested accused, while two others have been shown as wanted.

According to investigators, the motive behind the firing was to establish the gang’s supremacy in the area. The probe has led to several crucial revelations, all of which have been documented in the chargesheet.

So far, 15 accused have been taken into custody in connection with the case, while efforts are underway to trace the absconding accused. Aarjoo Bishnoi and Shubham Lonkar have been declared wanted in the case.

Read Also Mumbai Crime Branch & UPSTF Jointly Nab 15th Accused In Rohit Shetty Residence Firing Case

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Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shailesh Balkawade told FPJ that a total of five cases have been registered against Salim Dola in Mumbai. These include one case each registered by Crime Branch Units 2, 6, and 7, as well as one case each by the Azad Maidan and Ghatkopar ANC units.

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