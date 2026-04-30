 Mumbai Crime Branch Files 1,624-Page Chargesheet In Firing Outside Rohit Shetty’s Residence
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Mumbai Crime Branch Files 1,624-Page Chargesheet In Firing Outside Rohit Shetty’s Residence

Mumbai Crime Branch on Thursday filed a 1,624-page chargesheet in the firing case outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence, naming 15 arrested accused. According to investigators, the attack was aimed at establishing gang supremacy. Two suspects, Aarjoo Bishnoi and Shubham Lonkar, have been declared wanted, while efforts to trace them are ongoing.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Thursday, April 30, 2026, 11:46 PM IST
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Mumbai Crime Branch Files 1,624-Page Chargesheet In Firing Outside Rohit Shetty’s Residence | File Photo

Mumbai: In the firing incident outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence, the Mumbai Crime Branch on Thursday filed a detailed chargesheet before the MCOCA court. The chargesheet, running into 1,624 pages, has been submitted against 15 arrested accused, while two others have been shown as wanted.

According to investigators, the motive behind the firing was to establish the gang’s supremacy in the area. The probe has led to several crucial revelations, all of which have been documented in the chargesheet.

So far, 15 accused have been taken into custody in connection with the case, while efforts are underway to trace the absconding accused. Aarjoo Bishnoi and Shubham Lonkar have been declared wanted in the case.

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