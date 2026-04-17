Mumbai Crime Branch & UPSTF Jointly Nab 15th Accused In Rohit Shetty Residence Firing Case | @bstvlive {X}

Mumbai: In a significant development in the firing incident outside a filmmaker’s residence in Juhu, Mumbai Police have arrested the 15th accused in the case.

The accused, identified as Pradeep Kumar, is a shooter associated with the wanted Shubham Lonkar gang in connection with the firing outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence. He was arrested from Agra in a joint operation conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UPSTF) and the Mumbai Crime Branch.

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According to investigators, recently arrested accused Golu Pandit, who allegedly recruited the shooters, had received funds through an illegal hawala network. The money was reportedly routed via Nepal, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh before being used in the execution of the crime.

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