Mumbai Crime Branch Busts Gang Stealing Iron Rods From Trailers; Steel Worth ₹1.6 Crore Seized

Police seize iron rods allegedly stolen from trailers transporting construction materials across Mumbai | Representational Image

Mumbai, October 29, 2026: The Mumbai Crime Branch has busted a gang allegedly involved in stealing iron rods from trailers transporting construction materials to various building projects across the city. The police have seized iron rods worth approximately ₹1.6 crore in connection with the case.

With construction activity booming across Mumbai, iron rods are in high demand. Hundreds of trailers carrying the material enter the city every day.

According to the police, the gang allegedly intercepts these trailers near Mumbai’s outskirts, lures drivers with offers of money or threatens them into allowing some of the iron rods to be unloaded before the vehicles reach their destinations.

Racket Exposed Near Ghatkopar

The Crime Branch Unit 7 exposed the alleged racket after its team spotted a few persons unloading iron rods from a trailer near Ghatkopar on the Eastern Express Highway. The suspects were detained for questioning, during which the police discovered their alleged links to the gang.

Investigations revealed that the gang allegedly targeted trailers transporting iron rods from Wada, Bhiwandi and Nashik. The accused would allegedly offer money to drivers to facilitate the removal of some rods. If the drivers refused to cooperate, they were allegedly threatened, following which the rods were removed and sold illegally.

Eight Accused Booked

Based on a complaint filed by a metal trader, a case has been registered against Buddhi Ram Verma, Shafi Khan, Rambabu Patel, Nasir Sheikh, Zaid Khan, Tausif Khan, Irshad Ali and Saif at Pant Nagar Police Station.

The police have seized iron rods worth around ₹1.6 crore, allegedly stolen from different trailers. According to the police, some of the accused are habitual offenders and have previously been booked in similar cases involving the theft of iron rods.

Also Watch:

Further investigation is underway to establish the full extent of the racket and identify any other persons involved.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/