Mumbai Crime: 19 Detained In Pydhonie Raid For Stockpiling Foreign Cigarettes, E-Cigarettes Worth ₹72.21 Lakh | VIDEO

Police seize foreign-made cigarettes and e-cigarettes during a raid at a Masjid Bunder hotel | File Photo

Mumbai, October 29, 2026: The Pydhonie Police have detained 19 persons for allegedly possessing foreign-made cigarettes and electronic cigarettes for illegal distribution and sale. The action was carried out by the police crime detection team during a raid at Hotel Stars in Masjid Bunder West, Mumbai, on October 28.

According to the police, a total of 11,710 foreign-made cigarettes and 2,172 electronic cigarettes, collectively valued at approximately ₹72,21,550, were seized from the accused.

🎥 19 Held In Pydhonie Raid For Illegal Stockpiling Of Foreign Cigarettes, E-Cigarettes Worth ₹72.21 Lakh Reported by @m_journalist #Mumbai #MumbaiNews https://t.co/iZfUxthMtJ — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 29, 2026

The 19 persons detained have been identified as Mujib Hashim Bakel Ahmed (31), Mohammed Mirzab Munir Kunnai (25), Mohammed Anfas Haseenar (20), Ashraf Abdulla Kotakullam (46), Abdul Rauf Mohammed (40), Abdul Ajmal Roshan (31), Abdul Tamim Mohammed Hanifa (24), Moididin Naji Abdul Nazar (25), Rafiq Ibrahim Kizhur (38), Mohammed Shakir Abdul Qader (32), Abu Taher Ibrahim Arnathod Manzil (32), Arafat Toti Hamza (41), Suberali Mohammed Toti (48), Moidin Kunni Shafi (30), Mohammed Rafiq Yusenar Umar (41), Moidin Suber (41), Abdul Raheman Kunhali Tupkal (42), Abdul Bashit K.O. (33) and Abubakhar Sohel Mohammed (26).

Legal Action Initiated Against Accused

The police have initiated legal action against the accused in connection with the alleged illegal stockpiling, distribution and sale of the products.

Senior Officers Supervised Operation

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Manojkumar Sharma, Additional Commissioner of Police Shailesh Balkawade (South Region), Deputy Commissioner of Police Ragasudha R. (South Region II) and Assistant Commissioner of Police Renuka Buwa (Pydhonie Division).

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The team included Senior Police Inspector Laxmikant Salunkhe, Police Inspector (Crime) Ajay Kadam, Police Sub-Inspector Kalpesh Chavan and other police personnel from Pydhonie Police Station.

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