Mumbai Crime Branch Busts Fake Police Job Racket; Yavatmal Man Held For Duping Aspirants Of ₹10 Lakh

Crime Branch arrests Yavatmal-based accused in fake police recruitment scam involving ₹10 lakh fraud per candidate | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, April 17: The city crime branch has arrested a Yavatmal-based man for allegedly cheating police constable aspirants by falsely promising guaranteed jobs through alleged connections in Mantralaya. The accused reportedly collected Rs 10 lakh from candidates under the pretext of securing their recruitment.

The accused, identified as Vishwajit Rathod, who operated a firm named Rajveer Consultancy Services in Yavatmal, has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for criminal conspiracy, cheating, impersonation, and fraud.

Accused posed as influential official

The arrest was made by Unit 4 of the Mumbai Crime Branch following a tip-off about Rathod’s fraudulent activities. According to police, he posed as an influential official with strong links in Mantralaya and lured candidates by offering a “100 percent job guarantee” in the ongoing Mumbai Police constable recruitment drive, which aims to fill around 3,000 posts.

Probe reveals use of aliases and large-scale fraud

The case was registered at the South Cyber Police Station based on a complaint filed by Police Constable Anand Bangale, attached to the Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU). During routine monitoring of criminal activities, the CIU received specific intelligence inputs about Rathod’s operations.

Investigations revealed that Rathod used multiple aliases while impersonating senior officials and contacted aspirants across various districts in Maharashtra. He allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakh per candidate in exchange for assured recruitment in the police force.

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Further investigation underway

Police are now in the process of obtaining Rathod’s Call Detail Records (CDR) to identify how many candidates he contacted and the total amount of money collected through the scam. Further investigation is underway.

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