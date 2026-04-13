Fake Govt Jobs Racket Busted In Mumbai; 13 Accused Named In ₹1.54 Crore Fraud Case | X

Mumbai: The Charkop police have registered an FIR against 13 individuals for allegedly cheating. The accused allegedly collected ₹1.54 crore from several people on the pretext of facilitating jobs in Mantralaya, the BMC, the Income Tax Department, and other government offices. The case was registered on April 11.



According to the FIR, the complainant, Sushil Patil, 36, is a resident of Kandivali West and works as a real estate contractor. In 2016, a friend introduced him to Satish Wankhede, and the two gradually developed a cordial relationship. In 2018, Wankhede told Patil that he could facilitate government jobs without any examination, claiming he had strong contacts with government officials. He also claimed to have already secured jobs for several people and showed Patil fake job offer letters.





Patil informed Wankhede that he held a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering and was seeking a government job. Wankhede assured him that he could arrange a position in departments such as the Revenue Department, Thane Municipal Corporation, the Maharashtra Assembly, the Nagpur Tehsil office, and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, and demanded ₹60 lakh for the same.



In 2018, Wankhede took ₹10 lakh from Patil and collected photocopies of his documents. However, in 2020, he told Patil that recruitment in the Revenue Department had been put on hold. When Patil inquired about opportunities in other departments, Wankhede assured him of a job in the Thane Municipal Corporation and arranged a meeting with junior engineer Yatin More in Thane Municipality.



More allegedly assured Patil that he would conduct an interview and provide a job. Wankhede then demanded more money, and Patil paid him an additional ₹20 lakh through cash and online transactions.

Also Watch:





Wankhede later asked Patil to introduce him to others seeking government jobs. Patil introduced around 10 of his friends to Wankhede, who allegedly collected large sums of money from them as well under the pretext of securing government employment. He claimed that the money would be distributed among officials in various departments. In total, he allegedly took ₹1.54 crore from all the aspirants.



Wankhede's associates and the accused, who allegedly promised jobs in different government departments, have been identified as Sharad Rajguru, Balasaheb Kamble, Dr Mangesh Patil, Dhawal Patil, Pramod Solapure, Vinod Mali, Ravindra Kamble, Jitendra Chaudhary, Abhay Patil, Kamalesh Gandhalikar, Dinesh Nikale, and Yatin More. Satish Wankhede is the prime accused in the case.



The police have registered the case under Section 316(2) (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.