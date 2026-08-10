Mumbai Crime Branch Busts ₹500 Crore Cyber Fraud Racket Goa Villa, Sri Lanka Handler & Dubai USDT Trail Exposed | Representational Image

Mumbai: Days after the Mumbai Crime Branch busted an international cyber fraud racket operating from a luxury villa in Goa, investigators have found that one of its key handlers is allegedly based in Sri Lanka and that around Rs500 crore may have been routed through more than 150 mule accounts over the past six months, with the proceeds sent to Dubai and converted into USDT cryptocurrency.

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Investigators said cyber fraud kingpins have earlier operated from countries such as Cambodia, but the suspected presence of a key handler in Sri Lanka has now raised questions over whether the island nation is emerging as another hub for such operations and how authorities there respond to these networks.

The fresh investigation has revealed that the accused allegedly carried out digital arrest scams, WhatsApp DPrelated frauds and APK filebased frauds.

The police are also examining whether similar cyber fraud centres are operating from other rented villas near Goa’s beaches.

According to investigators, the 2,000-square-foot villa near Calangute Beach had allegedly been rented for around Rs1 lakh a month and may have been used for six to eight months.

The accused were allegedly paid a 3% commission on transactions, besides monthly salaries of around ₹25,000 to ₹30,000, and were found to be leading a lavish lifestyle.

The police said youngsters were allegedly recruited on the pretext of jobs in the garment business and later trained by absconding members to handle cyber fraud transactions. Members of the network communicated through an application called Rudra.