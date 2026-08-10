Mumbai Airport Customs Arrests Surat Man For Allegedly Smuggling ₹2 Crore Hydroponic Weed From Bangkok | AI

Mumbai: The officers of Mumbai Airport Customs on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly smuggling drugs sourced from Bangkok. The officials have recovered and seized drugs from the bag of the passenger, concealed in eight packets.

According to the Customs sources, on the basis of specific intelligence, one passenger Abhishek Tailor, a resident of Surat, Gujarat, was intercepted in the arrival hall after he arrived at CSMI Airport, Mumbai from Bangkok. Thereafter, the Customs team led by officer Alok Kumar escorted the passenger to the CCTV room at the airport.

6.6 Kg Suspected Hydroponic Weed Found In Vacuum-Sealed Packets

Upon opening his trolley bag, inside the bag eight triple layered plastic vacuum sealed packets were found by Customs officers. The packets contained green coloured dry leafy substance in fruiting and flowering top form purported to be hydroponic weed weighing 6.6 kilograms valued around Rs 2 crore. Summons was issued to Tailor and his voluntary statement was recorded where he admitted non-declaration, concealment, recovery and seizure of narcotics substance for monetary consideration. He was then placed under arrest.

Investigation Underway To Trace Drug Network

"The preliminary investigation carried out so far and the statement given by the accused person, discloses the involvement of other persons who are yet to be identified and traced. The investigation in the case is at a very preliminary stage, efforts are being made to ascertain the source, intended recipient, financing, supply chain and other associates involved in the smuggling of the seized narcotic substance," said a Customs officer.

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Special Public Prosecutor Hrishikesh Munde argued for Customs in the court following which Tailor was remanded to judicial custody.

The DRI in its recent report had stated policy changes permitting the cultivation and sale of cannabis in Thailand have increased accessibility, creating new opportunities for traffickers. This has led to rising instances of hydroponic weed being smuggled into India through airports and courier routes. Most cases involved smuggling from Bangkok to various Indian airports, following a common modus operandi wherein carriers conceal weed in vacuum-sealed packets.

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