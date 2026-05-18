Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Two Accused From Borivali In West Bengal Bomb-Hurling Incident Linked To Post-Election Violence | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested two accused from Borivali in connection with a bomb-hurling incident that took place outside an Ashram in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district. A case in this regard was registered at Berhampore Police Station following the incident that occurred on May 14, shortly after the West Bengal election results were declared.

Accused Identified as Roky Khan and Sahadat Sarkar

The arrested accused have been identified as Roky Khan (24), a driver and resident of Kandi Hotel Para, and Sahadat Sarkar (35), a worker and resident of Gram Natun Pura. The Mumbai Crime Branch completed the court formalities and obtained a two-day transit remand to hand over the accused to the West Bengal Police.

According to police, the case was registered based on a complaint lodged by a grocery shop owner, Pashupathinath Saha, a resident of Majiherpara Post Office area under Berhampore Police Station in Murshidabad district. In his complaint, he alleged that accused Ali Hossain alias Laden, Hasan SK, along with three unidentified associates, were involved in the incident, are wanted.

Photographs Torn Down Near Temple

The complainant stated that he runs a grocery shop near an Ashram in the Majihipara area. On May 12, unidentified persons allegedly tore down photographs displayed on an electric pole in front of the Ma Durga Temple adjacent to the Ashram. Police said that on May 13 at around 10.45 pm, the accused along with their associates allegedly hurled socket bombs in a vacant field in front of the Ashram, creating panic and disturbing public peace in the locality.

The following morning, on May 14 at around 10.30 am, the accused allegedly arrived on motorcycles and stopped outside the complainant’s grocery shop. They allegedly threatened the complainant with further bomb explosions if the incident was reported to authorities.

Complainant Threatened Against Reporting

Following registration of the offence on May 15, the investigation revealed that the wanted accused had fled their residence and escaped to Mumbai by the Gitanjali Express to evade arrest. The information was subsequently shared with the Mumbai Crime Branch.

Acting on the input, the CIU team traced and detained the two accused at Borivali Railway Station during the early hours of May 17. During interrogation, their suspected involvement in the case was confirmed, following which the investigating officer from West Bengal arrived in Mumbai for further legal formalities.

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