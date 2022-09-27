Mumbai: Crime branch arrests one for selling beauty products after altering their expiry dates

Mumbai: One more held by Maharashtra ATS in PFI related case |

The crime branch department of Mumbai police have arrested a 51-year-old man who used to allegedly import expired cosmetic products from foreign countries and sell them in different markets in the city and adjoining areas, after alerting its expiry date.

Th accused has been identified as Arshad Sheikh, who allegedly imported expired cosmetic products from Europe, China and other countries, and sold them in local markets of the city after changing the dates of manufacture and expiry, added the police.

The crime branch raided seven godowns belonging to the accused in the western suburb of Goregaon and south Mumbai.

Senior police inspector, Dattatray Thopate, Goregaon police station, said, “During the raid, the products in godowns of areas like Goregaon, Dana Bandar and crawford market were checked during which expired material worth Rs 3.28 crore was seized.”

“Citizens are requested to thoroughly check the expiry dates of the beauty products while purchasing them. If the expiry date looks tampered, then do not buy them,” added the officer.

Beauty products with various names like Perfect Cosmetics, Colour zone, Permanent Hair Colour, Glamer Permanent Hair Colour, Biowoman Professionial HaIr Colour, were seized during the raid.

The police have also held Yakub Usman, 78, who is the owner of a beauty shop.

In addition, the police ceased around 13 lakh rupees cash, 14 hard disks, two mobile phones, among other items from the raid on Crawford market shop.