Mumbai: A 26-year-old man arrested with possession of counterfeit beauty products of Lakme's brand worth Rs 13.34 lakhs

A 26-year-old man was arrested with possession of counterfeit beauty products of Lakme's brand. The Crime branch control Unit of Economic offences wing of Mumbai police have seized the counterfeit products worth Rs 13.34 lakhs.

The police said the joint commissioner of police, EOW, Mumbai received a complaint through an application from Netrika consulting and investigation India pvt ltd. "They informed about a person selling counterfeit beauty product of premium brand 'Lakme's' in the jurisdiction of Pydhonie police station. After verification of information a successful raid was conducted. The team successfully caught a man red handed with possession of counterfeit beauty products of the brand," said a police officer.

A case was registered at Pydhonie police station by Naresh Metre, the Investigation officer with Netrika consulting pvt ltd.

The police said the arrested accused was identified as Aslan Yunus Shaikh 26, a resident of Mandvi in Mumbai. "We have seized beauty products of Lakme's brand total value Rs 13.34 lakhs. The accused and seized material has been handed over to the Pydhonie police station for further investigation," said Nitin Patil, Police Inspector, CB control, EOW.

A case has been registered at Pydhonie police station under relevant sections of the Copyright and Trademark Act.

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 08:56 PM IST