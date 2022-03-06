Mumbai: Crime branch arrests man for allegedly killing fruit vendor and injuring his son over monetary dispute at Null Bazar

The crime branch arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly killing a fruit vendor and seriously injuring his son over a monetary dispute on Saturday morning at Null Bazar in South Mumbai. The accused Sohrab Qureshi also a fruit vendor was held from Malwani when he was trying to flee.

Chotu Qureshi, 30 and his father Babuji, 55 runs a fruit stall at Null Bazar from last many years while Sohrab's stall is just besides them, all of them hailed from Bhadohi in Uttar Pradesh. Eight days ago Babuji had given eight boxes of fruit worth Rs 35, 000 to Sohrab on the promise that he would return it two days later. However Sohrab had something else in his mind whenever the father and son used to demand their money back Sohrab used to avoid them.

On Saturday morning Babuji reminded Sohrab about the money but Sohrab refused and scared them away, after a while around 9.45 am he came at their stall with a mutton chopper in one hand a knife in another. He first assaulted Babuji and stabbed into his stomach with both the knives, when his son tried to intervene Sohrab assaulted him with the knife.

Seeing people gathering Sohrab fled from the spot, the locals rushed the two to sir J J hospital however Babuji could not be survived while his son's condition remained critical, said police.

The J J Marg police registered an offence of murder and attempt to murder and began searching for Sohrab. "meanwhile we received an information that Sohrab was hiding at Malvani at his brother's residence and is likely to flee, we laid a trap and nabbed him, he was handed over to the J J police police station for further investigation," said Vinayak Chavhan senior inspector of crime crime branch.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 07:31 PM IST