Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Gangster Zulfiqar Behlim, 11 Others In ₹25 Lakh Builder Extortion Case | AI

Mumbai: In a major crackdown on organised crime, the Mumbai Crime Branch's Unit-9 has arrested notorious gangster Zulfiqar Behlim, his brother Mohsin Behlim, and 10 other associates for allegedly extorting ₹25 lakh from a builder by threatening to kill him at gunpoint.

Builder Allegedly Threatened Over Construction Project

According to police, the gang had demanded ₹25 lakh from a Mumbai-based builder to allow construction work to continue. The accused allegedly threatened the developer with dire consequences, including death, if the extortion demand was not met.

Acting on specific intelligence, the Crime Branch laid a trap in Bandra on July 27, 2026, and caught all 12 accused red-handed while they were allegedly accepting the extortion money.

All Accused Remanded To Police Custody

Preliminary investigations suggest that the gang had similarly intimidated several businessmen to extort money.

A case has been registered at Bandra police station. The accused were produced before a court, which remanded all 12 to police custody till July 31.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of senior officers by Unit-9 In-charge Senior Police Inspector Sachin Puranik and his team.

Mohsin and Zulfiqar were previously involved in the 2009 murder of a rival gangster. Mohsin was serving a life sentence at Kolhapur Central Jail before being released on 25-day parole in 2016. During his parole, on July 27, 2016, Mohsin and his associates allegedly murdered.

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