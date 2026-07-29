Mahim Crash: Speeding KTM Rider, Woman Pedestrian Killed In Fatal Road Accident | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 21-year-old KTM motorcycle rider and a woman pedestrian lost their lives in a tragic road accident on General Arun Kumar Vaidya Marg in Mahim on the night of July 27. The Mahim police have registered a case against the deceased rider for allegedly driving recklessly and causing the fatal accident that claimed both the pedestrian's life and his own.

Woman Hit While Crossing Road

According to the FIR, the complainant, Ashok Sukhdev Tandel, 54, an employee of Bank of Baroda and a resident of Mahim Causeway, was at home when the incident occurred. At around 9.20 pm, his wife, Mangala, left with their two daughters to visit her brother, Dhananjay Dhanu, who lives across the road. While waiting to cross the Bandra-bound carriageway on General Arun Kumar Vaidya Marg, she was struck by a speeding KTM motorcycle.

The motorcycle, bearing registration number MH-05-DJ-4810, was being ridden by Dhruv Manoj Gurav, 21, a resident of Sagar Sanidhya Co-operative Housing Society on Mahim Causeway Road. Police said Gurav was allegedly riding at a high speed and lost control before crashing into Mangala Tandel. The impact threw both the pedestrian and the rider onto the road, leaving them critically injured.

Both Victims Succumb To Injuries

After witnessing the accident, Ashok Tandel rushed to the spot and arranged a taxi to take his wife to Raheja Hospital, where doctors declared her dead at around 10.15 pm during treatment.

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Meanwhile, Gurav was initially taken to Bhabha Hospital before being shifted to Raheja Hospital, where he too succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

The Mahim police have registered an FIR against the deceased rider under Sections 106(1) and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act, for allegedly driving in a rash and negligent manner, resulting in the deaths of the pedestrian and himself. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

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