Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Bihar Drug Supplier, Seizes Charas Worth ₹10.09 Crore | X - shrishupadhyay6

Mumbai: The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC), Worli Unit of the Mumbai Crime Branch, has arrested a suspected drug supplier from Bihar in connection with the seizure of 10.090 kg of charas worth approximately ₹10.09 crore. The accused has been identified as Jakir Hussain Mohammad Esak (56), a resident of Raxaul, East Champaran, Bihar.

According to the Crime Branch, the accused was arrested in Bihar with the assistance of local police while allegedly preparing to flee to Nepal. On August 17, a team from the ANC's Worli Unit intercepted a person near Bandra Terminus in Bandra East, Mumbai. During the operation, police seized 10 kg and 90 grams of charas, valued at approximately ₹10,09,00,000.

A case was registered under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, at Nirmal Nagar Police Station.

During the subsequent investigation, the arrested accused allegedly disclosed information about the person who had supplied him with the charas.

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Supplier traced to Bihar

Based on the information obtained during the investigation, the ANC Worli Unit formed a team comprising Police Sub-Inspector Kiran Wagh and Police Sub-Inspector Rohit Salvi, along with other police personnel, and sent them to Bihar to trace the suspected supplier.

With the assistance of the local police, the team traced the accused to Raxaul, East Champaran district, Motihari, Bihar.

On August 23, the police arrested the accused while he was allegedly preparing to flee to Nepal. The Crime Branch is conducting further investigation to identify the entire drug supply chain, including the source of the charas and other persons involved in its transportation and distribution.

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Investigation underway

The investigation was conducted under the supervision of DCP Pournima Chougule-Shringi, with Assistant Commissioner of Police Sudhir Hirdekar and other senior officers overseeing the operation.

The Worli Unit team was led by Senior Police Inspector Santosh Salunkhe, with assistance from PSI Kiran Wagh and other personnel.

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