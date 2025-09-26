 Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests 52-Year-Old Notorious History-Sheeter Wanted In 28 Cases Across Maharashtra And Goa
The Crime Branch Unit-1 has arrested a notorious history-sheeter, Shabbir Sher Ali Merchant alias Shabbir Sher Ali Virji alias Sunny (52), who was wanted in connection with multiple cases across Maharashtra and Goa. The accused had been absconding and was not appearing before the court, leading to the issuance of several non-bailable and standing warrants against him.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 10:05 PM IST
article-image
Crime Branch Unit-1 officers with Shabbir Merchant after his arrest in Vasai, Palghar district | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Crime Branch Unit-1 has arrested a notorious history-sheeter, Shabbir Sher Ali Merchant alias Shabbir Sher Ali Virji alias Sunny (52), who was wanted in connection with multiple cases across Maharashtra and Goa.

The accused had been absconding and was not appearing before the court, leading to the issuance of several non-bailable and standing warrants against him.

Charges Across Multiple Jurisdictions

According to the police, Shabbir Merchant faces a total of 28 criminal cases registered at various police stations under the jurisdictions of Mumbai Police Commissionerate, Palghar district, and Goa state. The charges include housebreaking, theft, cheating, and offences under the Gambling Act.

Arrest Details

After sustained technical surveillance, the accused was traced and apprehended from Vasai, Palghar district. He was later handed over to R.A. Marg Police Station in Mumbai, where a standing warrant had been issued against him in 2004 under Sections 454, 457, 380 of IPC.

Criminal Record of Shabbir Merchant:

. R.A. Marg Police Station, Mumbai – 09 cases

. Cuffe Parade Police Station, Mumbai – 11 cases

. Marine Drive Police Station, Mumbai – 05 cases

. Chembur Police Station, Mumbai – 01 case

. Manickpur Police Station, Palghar district – 01 case

. Porvorim Police Station, Goa – 01 case

Total: 28 cases

Mumbai Crime: Malad Man Arrested For Assaulting Live-in Partner, Attempting To Strangle Her Child
Police Action and Investigation Impact

The arrest was successfully executed by API Salman Khan Pathan, API Devidas Labde, PSI Jitendra Shedge, PSI Dhiraj Kamble, and other police personnel from Unit-1 Crime Branch. Police said the arrest of this long-absconding accused is a significant breakthrough in cracking down on repeat offenders and will strengthen ongoing investigations into several pending cases.

