Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests 40-Year-Old Man In Bandra West, Seizes Charas Worth ₹1.5 Crore During Raid | Image for representation

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly possessing and selling charas worth approximately ₹1.5 crore in the international market. The police seized 1.505 kg of the contraband during a raid at his residence in Bandra West on October 24.

Crime Branch Acts On Tip-Off

According to the police, Unit 9 of the Mumbai Crime Branch received specific and confidential information that a man was allegedly selling narcotic substances from his residence in Bandra West. Acting on the tip-off and under the guidance of senior officers, a team from Unit 9 conducted a raid at the house in the presence of panch witnesses.

During the search, the police recovered 1.505 kg of charas, valued at approximately ₹1.5 crore in the international market. The contraband was seized following the prescribed legal procedure. An offence has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and the 40-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with the case.

The police are also searching for another accused who is wanted in the case. Further investigation is underway to trace the absconding accused and establish the involvement of others in the alleged drug trafficking operation.

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