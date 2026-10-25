Two Chembur Men Arrested In Raigad Forest With Rifles, 104 Cartridges, Meat-Cutting Tools |

Mumbai: Two men from Chembur were arrested for allegedly planning to hunt wild animals after the Murud police seized two rifles, 104 live cartridges and equipment used for cutting animal meat from their SUV in a forest area near Takka Adivasi Wadi in Raigad district on Saturday night.

The police seized an IOF-manufactured bolt-action, single-barrel .30-06 rifle, a ROBUST double-barrel 12-bore rifle, 104 live cartridges, tools used for cutting animal meat and a Mahindra Scorpio bearing registration number MH04HF8769. The total value of the seized property is estimated at Rs 5,32,810.

The incident took place around 8.35 pm on October 24, when a police team was patrolling the forest road near Takka Adivasi Wadi in a private vehicle. The personnel noticed a white Scorpio approaching suspiciously and stopped it for inspection. During the check, they spotted a rifle in the hands of a young man seated in the middle row, prompting a detailed search of the vehicle.

The occupants were identified as Crescent Lucas D'Mello (59), who was driving the SUV, and Graffil Crescent D'Mello (23). Both are residents of Chembur, Mumbai.

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“The two men were found carrying two rifles, 104 live cartridges and equipment used for cutting animal meat while travelling through the forest area. We have registered a case under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and further investigation is underway to establish the circumstances and purpose behind carrying these items,” a police officer said.

The Murud police registered a case under Sections 9 and 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, relating to hunting and penalties for violations. The seized items were documented in a panchnama conducted in the presence of two witnesses.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Raigad Superintendent of Police Anchal Dalal, Additional Superintendent of Police Abhijit Shivthare and Jalandar Nalkul, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Pen, who holds additional charge of the Alibag division.

Murud Police Inspector Parshuram Kamble led the team, which included Assistant Police Inspector Tausif Syed and other personnel. Syed is conducting further investigation.

The Raigad police have appealed to citizens to inform the nearest police station or the Forest Department if they spot anyone hunting wild animals or carrying illegal firearms.

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