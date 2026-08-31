Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests 2 For Allegedly Extorting ₹41 Lakh And Demanding Another ₹6 Crore From House Of Abhinandan Lodha Over One Goa Project |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch’s Anti-Extortion Cell has arrested two men for allegedly demanding ₹6 crore from a company developing the One Goa project in Goa. The accused, Siddhesh Jana Tari and Pritesh Salgaonkar, were arrested from Dodamarg and remanded in police custody until September 3.

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According to police, Tari and Salgaonkar allegedly threatened to disrupt and stop construction unless the company paid them. They had allegedly already received ₹41 lakh from the company

The One Goa project is being developed by The House of Abhinandan Lodha Limited. As the company’s office is in Lower Parel, its official Shreyas Ramesh Patil approached NM Joshi Marg police station and lodged a complaint on August 27. The investigation was subsequently transferred to the Mumbai Police’s AntiExtortion Cell. According to the complaint, Tari and Salgaonkar had allegedly been creating hurdles in the project since August 2025, threatening to stop construction and stage protests while demanding money from company officials.

The accused allegedly demanded ₹6 crore, with each seeking ₹3 crore. The company allegedly paid ₹34 lakh to Tari and ₹7 lakh to Salgaonkar, totalling ₹41 lakh.

Police said the accused continued demanding money after receiving ₹41 lakh. On August 12, Salgaonkar allegedly contacted a company official through WhatsApp and demanded more money.

During the investigation, the Anti-Extortion Cell learnt that both accused were in Dodamarg. A police team conducted an operation and arrested them. They were produced before a court on Sunday and remanded in police custody until September 3 for further investigation into the alleged extortion case.