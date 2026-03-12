Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests 13th Accused In Rohit Shetty Firing Case, Recovers Weapons Linked To Baba Siddique Murder

The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested Pravin Lonkar in connection with the firing incident that took place outside the residence of filmmaker Rohit Shetty. With this arrest, the total number of accused held in the case has risen to 13. | File Pic

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested Pravin Lonkar in connection with the firing incident that took place outside the residence of filmmaker Rohit Shetty. With this arrest, the total number of accused held in the case has risen to 13. During interrogation, investigators reportedly uncovered new information indicating that Lonkar had transported two consignments of weapons, each containing three pistols, to Pune before the murder of Baba Siddique.

Three Pistols Handed Over to Accused Asaram Phasale

According to the probe, three of these pistols were handed over by Lonkar to accused Asaram Phasale. Phasale has given this pistols to arrested accused Swapnil Sakat, Out of these weapons, two pistols were later recovered from the residence of another accused, Swapnil Sakat in last month, while one pistol remains missing, and police are currently searching for it.

Phasale Arrested From Pune in Connection With Case

In the same case, police arrested Asaram Phasale (42) from Pune. During searches conducted at the house of Swapnil Sakat, police recovered one pistol, three magazines with cartridges, and an air gun. In Rohit shetty firing case, Swapnil Bandu Sakat (23), resident of Vadgaon Budruk, Sinhagad Road, Samarth Shivsharan Pomaji (19), a student from Dhayari, Siddharth Deepak Yenpure (19), a delivery boy from Pune and Aditya Dnyaneshwar Gayaki (19), a salesman from Karvenagar are arrested in initially. Then Based on technical surveillance and intelligence inputs, police arrested Deepak Rameshchandra Sharma (24), identified as the main shooter, along with Sunny Kumar (23), Sonu Thakur (23) and Ritik Yadav (22) from Haryana. Another accused, Vishnu Kushwaha (26), was arrested from Agra, while Jatin Bhardwaj (24) and Vishal were apprehended from the Noida–Ghaziabad region in Uttar Pradesh.

Police said the arrest is part of the ongoing investigation into the firing outside Shetty’s residence. The Crime Branch is currently probing the larger conspiracy behind the attack and the roles of all accused involved, while further investigation is underway.

