Maharashtra Govt Sanctions ₹15.77 Crore Relief For Jalgaon Farmers, Increases Compensation Limit To 3 Hectares

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has approved ₹15.77 crore as relief for farmers affected by crop damage in Jalgaon district, Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Makarand Jadhav-Patil informed the state Assembly.

MLA's Question Triggers Government Response on Unseasonal Rain Losses

Responding to a question raised by MLA Amol Jawale regarding crop losses caused by unseasonal rains in Raver and Yawal talukas, the minister said the state government had issued a government resolution and immediately sanctioned financial assistance to provide relief to affected farmers.

Jadhav-Patil said that during 2022–23 and 2023–24, the state government has provided nearly ₹5,000 crore in compensation to farmers across Maharashtra for crop losses. In addition, during the recent Kharif season, assistance of around ₹15,817 crore was provided for crop damage covering 79.83 lakh hectares of farmland belonging to over 1.02 crore farmers.

NDRF Norms Followed With Enhanced Eligibility Limit

He added that compensation is provided according to the norms of the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). However, as a special measure, the government has increased the compensation eligibility limit from 2 hectares to 3 hectares to ensure greater relief for farmers.

The minister also stated that the government has decided to extend assistance to farmers whose crops were damaged due to flooding or waterlogging.

Jadhav-Patil assured the Assembly that the government would seek a detailed report on the issues raised by legislators and take necessary action in the concerned cases.

