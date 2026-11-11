Mumbai Crime: BMC Worker Shot Dead In Kurla; Brother Was Also Murdered In Same Locality, Family Demands Arrests

Police investigate the daylight murder of BMC worker Vinod Pawar in Makadwala Compound, where his brother was also killed in a separate attack earlier this year | File Photo

Mumbai, November 11, 2026: Kurla witnessed another shocking daylight murder on Wednesday after a 40-year-old man was allegedly shot at and brutally attacked with a sharp weapon over an old enmity in the Makadwala Compound area of Kurla West.

The deceased, identified as Vinod Malappa Pawar, was employed with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as a garbage collection worker. The Vinoba Bhave Nagar police have registered a murder case and detained one suspect in connection with the incident.

The murder has sparked outrage among the victim's family members, as Vinod's brother, Baba Pawar, 39, was also shot dead and attacked with a sharp weapon in the same locality on the night of April 29, 2026.

Following Wednesday's incident, relatives and family members gathered outside the Vinoba Bhave Nagar police station and staged a protest, demanding the immediate arrest of all those involved. They have warned that the agitation will continue until the accused are arrested and strict action is taken.

Attack In Makadwala Compound

According to police officials, the incident took place at around 12.40 pm on Wednesday. Vinod Pawar, who reportedly had a criminal record, had gone to a public toilet in the locality when two assailants allegedly ambushed him near the premises and opened fire. He sustained two bullet injuries.

During the attack, the country-made pistol allegedly used by the assailants malfunctioned and exploded, breaking into pieces. The attackers then allegedly assaulted Vinod with a sharp-edged weapon before fleeing the spot.

Following the incident, Vinod was rushed to Bhabha Hospital in Kurla, where doctors declared him dead during treatment.

Upon receiving information about the shooting, local police personnel, senior officers and a Crime Branch team rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. Police recovered the broken country-made pistol from the crime scene. A forensic team was also called in to collect evidence.

Investigators are examining CCTV footage from routes allegedly used by the attackers to reach and escape from the spot. Statements of three to four eyewitnesses are also being recorded.

Police are probing the motive behind the murder and the possible involvement of other persons. The name of Nehal Pawar has also emerged during the preliminary investigation, although his alleged role is yet to be established.

A case of murder has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act. Further investigation is underway.

Second Murder In The Pawar Family

The latest killing comes barely months after Vinod's brother, Baba Malappa Pawar, was murdered in a similar fashion on April 29, 2026, at around 10 pm on the road near Block No. 3 in Makadwala Compound.

According to the police, Baba was returning home on a two-wheeler with his friend Madhav Gadge after attending a naming ceremony in the family. An assailant allegedly opened fire at them, following which two attackers assaulted Baba with sharp weapons, killing him.

The repeated murders have once again brought the history of violent rivalries in the Makadwala Compound area under the police scanner.

History Of Gang Rivalry And Revenge Killings

The locality has witnessed several murders linked to old rivalries and alleged revenge attacks.

In 2019, history-sheeter Janu alias Billa Pawar was shot dead in the same area. Police investigations had revealed that Janu had allegedly murdered his stepbrother/cousin Deepak Pawar in March 2016 over a property dispute. He was released on bail in November 2018, following which he was allegedly killed in a revenge attack.

In connection with the earlier murder case, Vinod Pawar and Baba Pawar had reportedly been arrested as accused. Baba was subsequently released on bail before he himself became a victim of a similar attack on April 29 this year.

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With Vinod's killing, two brothers from the same family have now been murdered in separate shooting incidents in the same locality, raising serious concerns over recurring violent rivalries in Kurla West.

Police are investigating whether the latest murder is directly linked to the earlier killings and are working to identify and apprehend all those involved.

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