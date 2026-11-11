Mumbai Crime: 40-Year-Old Man Shot At In Kurla West Over Old Rivalry; Rushed To Bhabha Hospital

Representational pic |

Mumbai: A 40-year-old man was injured in a firing incident at Makadwala Compound in Kurla West on Wednesday afternoon, allegedly following an old rivalry. The victim, identified as Vinod Mallapa Pawar, was rushed to Bhabha Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Details Of The Firing

According to preliminary information, the incident took place at around 12:40 pm within the jurisdiction of V B Nagar police station. Pawar was allegedly attacked with a firearm by his rivals, who are suspected to have fired at him due to a longstanding dispute.

Police teams from V B Nagar police station and other units reached the spot soon after the incident was reported. The circumstances leading to the firing and the identity of those involved are being investigated. Further details about Pawar’s condition and the accused are awaited.

This is breaking news. More details are awaited.