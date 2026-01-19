Mumbai Crime: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari's Former Househelp Arrested For Stealing ₹5.4 Lakh In Andheri; Theft Caught On CCTV

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari | file pic

Mumbai: A former house help of singer-actor turned Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Major Tiwari was arrested by Mumbai Police for stealing Rs 5.40 lakhs from the MP's Sundarban Apartment located in Shastri Nagar in Andheri West. According to the police, the accused has been identified as Surendra Kumar Deenanath Sharma, a former employee of Tiwari who was fired two years prior after he was caught using duplicate keys to enter the flat.

Complain Lodged By Manoj Tiwari's Manager

The complaint that was lodged by Tiwari's Manager, Pramod Jogendra Pandey, stated that Rs 5.40 Lakhs that was kept in one of the rooms had gone missing. From the total missing amount, Rs 4.40 Lakhs had disappeared from the cupboard in June of 2025, though the culprit was not been found back then. Following the June 2025 incident, CCTV camera were installed by Pandey in the house in December 2025.

Accused Caught Red-handed On CCTV

According to Times of India, on 15th January 2026, Pandey was out of the house for some work and while he was on his way back at around 9 pm, he received an intruder alert. The footage revealed the accused stealing Rs.1 Lakh cash from the cupboard and having duplicate keys of the house, bedroom and the cupboard which he used to break into the cupboard.

Pandey immediately informed the society watchman and asked him to detain the accused. Pandey checked the cupboard and realised that Rs. 1 lakh in cash was missing from the cupboard.

When confronted with the CCTV footage, the accused reportedly confessed to the crime. A team of police was informed at the Amboli station, who then reached and arrested him on the spot. The CCTV footage was seized and further investigation into the matter is underway.

