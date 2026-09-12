Mumbai Crime: Bhandup Police Seize Banned Gutkha, Flavoured Supari Worth ₹20.21 Lakh In Nahur; 9 Detained | VIDEO

Police recovered banned tobacco products stored across five vehicles during an early-morning raid in Nahur | File Photo

Mumbai, September 12, 2026: The Bhandup police have seized banned gutkha, flavoured areca nut and scented tobacco products worth Rs 20.21 lakh during a raid in Nahur. Nine persons have been detained in connection with the case, while five vehicles allegedly used for transporting the banned products have also been seized.

Raid In Nahur

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Assistant Police Inspector Vinod Lad, under the guidance of Bhandup police station Senior Police Inspector Sapna Kshirsagar, conducted a raid at the Municipal Corporation parking area on Village Road, Nahur, at around 4.25 am on September 12.

Police found banned flavoured supari and scented tobacco products, including Varanasi Ashiq flavoured supari, stored in five vehicles at the spot. The seized contraband was valued at approximately Rs 20.21 lakh.

Vehicles Seized

The vehicles seized include one container, two tempos, one Bolero and one pickup vehicle, with a combined estimated value of Rs 98 lakh. The total value of the seized contraband and vehicles is estimated at Rs 1.18 crore, DCP Abhaysinha Deshmukh said.

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Further Investigation

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to determine the source of the banned products and the intended recipients.

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