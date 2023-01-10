Mumbai crime: Bar staff thrash customers with hockey sticks, rods in Andheri; 4 arrested after video goes viral

Bar staff thrash customers with hockey sticks, rods in Andheri | Screengrab

Mumbai: A video went viral on Monday showing around 20-30 people brutally beating up some customers with hockey sticks and rods in a halted rickshaw in Chakala area of Andheri.

Prelimnary probe showed that the persons beating were staff of two restro-bars--Metro Family Restaurant and Greetings Family Bar--located near the metro bridge in Andheri.

The video shows the customers being badly beaten up by the hotel staff with hockey sticks and rods. The customers kept shouting and the hotel staff kept beating, while some made videos and others remained silent spectators on the roadside.

Fight over food, says prelimnary probe

The police have taken cognizance of the incident and registered an FIR against the persons seen beating up the customers.

Initial investigation also revealed that there is a possibility of the incident having occured over a previous quarrel with customers over the food.

The case has been registered at Andheri police station and the police is on the hunt to arrested the accused persons and to carry out a detailed investigation.

Case transferred to MIDC police station

The case has been transferred from Andheri police station to MIDC police station. Also various sections under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 504, 506 ,324 and rioting has been applied.

The police has currently arrested 4 hotel staff in the case.