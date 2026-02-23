Mumbai Crime: Bandra Railway Police Seize 13 kg Charas Worth ₹13.83 Crore From Unclaimed Bag On Board Awadh Express |

Mumbai: The Bandra Railway Police seized 13 kg 834 grams of charas worth Rs 13.83 crore from an unclaimed bag on board the Awadh Express (Gorakhpur–Bandra) on February 21. The contraband was discovered during a routine luggage check of the train. Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway to identify the person responsible.



According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), the Awadh Express arrived at Bandra railway station in the early hours of Saturday and was stationed at Platform No. 4. At around 4.15 am, railway staff entered the train for routine locking checks when they noticed a suspicious bag in a general compartment. The staff immediately informed the Bandra Railway Police.



The railway police alerted other departments, following which teams from the GRP, Railway Protection Force (RPF), forensic unit and dog squad reached the compartment. During the inspection, officials found 31 packets of charas inside the bag.



The seized contraband weighed 13 kg 834 grams and is estimated to be worth Rs 13.83 crore.



Subsequently, the GRP registered a case against an unidentified person under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigation is underway.

Shahaji Nikam, Senior Police Inspector of Bandra Railway Police Station, stated, "A suspicious black-coloured sack was found under a seat in a general compartment. We will now examine the CCTV footage to trace the individual who carried the bag. We will check the CCTV footage, especially at Gorakhpur and other stations where the accused may have boarded the train."

