Mumbai Crime: 45-Year-Old Goregaon Woman Duped In Matrimonial Scam, Loses Gold Worth ₹4.58 Lakh | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A 45-year-old woman from Goregaon East lost gold ornaments worth Rs 4.58 lakh, Rs 10,000 cash, and a mobile phone in a matrimonial scam. She had met the man through a website, where he allegedly pretended to be interested in marrying her and gained her trust. At one of their meetings, he took her shopping and fled with her bag containing valuables and cash when she was inside a trial room. The woman later approached the Vanrai police, following which a case was registered.

About The Case

According to the FIR, the complainant, Ekta V, works with a private company. About three months ago, she created a profile on a matrimonial website. A man identified as Jatin Chauhan sent her a request, which she accepted. As he was a paid member of the website, he obtained her contact number and started communicating with her. He told her that he owned a house in Karol Bagh, Delhi, and operated garment factories in Mumbai and Delhi. They gradually began communicating regularly, and one day he proposed marriage.

Later, she spoke with a woman who introduced herself as his mother. The woman told her that both families would soon meet to discuss the marriage proposal. In the meantime, the two started meeting frequently. On February 19, the accused contacted her and suggested they go shopping at Oberoi Mall in Goregaon West and later visit a jewellery shop to purchase a mangalsutra. He also insisted she bring her gold ornaments for polishing.

She refused but he persuaded her to carry the ornaments. She carried gold ornaments weighing 11 tolas and Rs 10,000 in cash. However, instead of going to the mall, he took her to Crawford Market to buy artificial flowers. He also bought her a bag and asked her to keep the ornaments, cash, and mobile phone in it, which he carried himself. Later, he took her to Mangaldas Market, but as there were no trial rooms, he took her to Nakshatra mall in Dadar. At around 3.30 pm, he selected some clothes for her and asked her to try them on.

When she returned after changing, he had disappeared. She inquired with the shopkeeper, who told her that the man said he was going to the washroom. She searched the entire mall but could not find him. She tried calling him from the shopkeeper’s mobile phone, but it was switched off. She approached the Vanrai police, who registered a case under Sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) and 318(4) (cheating) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on February 20.

