Mumbai Crime: Bandra Police Register FIR Against Passport Applicant Over Alleged Fake Birth Certificate During Verification

Bandra Police have registered a case against a passport applicant after verification of his father’s birth certificate allegedly revealed that it had not been issued by the Bhadohi authorities | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 13, 2026: The Bandra Police have registered an FIR against a passport applicant for allegedly submitting a fake birth certificate of his father during the police verification process for obtaining an Indian passport.

According to the FIR complaint filed by police constable Yogesh Raghunath Burkul (43), attached to Bandra Police Station, passport applications received from the Passport Office at BKC are forwarded online to the concerned police station for verification of the applicant’s address and background.

Fresh Passport Application Under Scrutiny

The case pertains to Rahimuddin Nizamuddin Hashmi, a resident of Nargis Dutt Nagar, Bandra West, who had applied for a fresh passport on October 3, 2023. His application, bearing number BO3066943402422, was subsequently forwarded to Bandra Police Station for verification.

During the verification conducted on October 16, 2023, Hashmi submitted several documents, including his Aadhaar card, PAN card, school leaving certificate, voter ID, driving licence, ration card, his mother’s Aadhaar card, his father’s birth certificate, rent agreement, landlord’s Aadhaar card and electricity bill.

During scrutiny of the documents, police questioned Hashmi about the authenticity of his father’s birth certificate, issued in the name of Nizamuddin Khalil Hashmi, as required under the Mumbai Police Commissioner’s Standing Order.

Hashmi allegedly stated that the certificate had been obtained from the Registrar (Births and Deaths), District Hospital, Bhadohi, Bhadohi Municipality, Uttar Pradesh.

QR Code Triggered Suspicion

The documents were subsequently forwarded through senior officers to the Passport Branch, Special Branch-2, Mumbai. During verification, officials found that scanning the QR code on the birth certificate directed them to a suspicious website rather than the official government system.

The Bandra Police then sent the birth certificate to the Registrar (Births and Deaths), District Hospital, Bhadohi, for verification through a letter dated April 3, 2024. In a reply dated April 15, 2024, the Registrar informed the police that the birth certificate submitted by Hashmi had not been issued by their office.

Police also checked the birth record through the Central Government’s Civil Registration System portal and found no corresponding record. The QR code on the certificate allegedly redirected to a website that appeared to be fake.

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Forgery Case Registered

Based on the verification report and correspondence from the Bhadohi authorities, police concluded that the birth certificate submitted by Hashmi during the passport verification process was allegedly forged.

A case has therefore been registered at Bandra Police Station against Rahimuddin Nizamuddin Hashmi for allegedly submitting a forged document while applying for an Indian passport. Further investigation is underway.

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