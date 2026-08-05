Mumbai Crime: Doctor Booked For Allegedly Issuing Fake Birth Certificates Claiming They Were Original BMC Documents

Wadala Police have booked a doctor accused of issuing forged birth certificates bearing the names of the BMC and Maharashtra Government | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 4, 2026: The Wadala police have registered an FIR against Dr Nabi Hussain Atiq Khan for allegedly issuing forged birth certificates while claiming they were original Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) documents.

Alleged Forgery

According to the FIR, complainant Bhupendrasing Bhagwansing Rana admitted his wife, Vijayalakshmi, to National Hospital on October 23, 2022, for delivery. She gave birth to a boy the following day.

Rana approached Dr Khan for documents required for the child's birth certificate and paid Rs 1,700. On October 26, 2022, Khan allegedly gave him a birth certificate bearing the names of the Maharashtra Government, Health Department and the BMC, claiming it was original.

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FIR Registered

The alleged forgery surfaced when Rana approached the BMC's A Ward office to correct his name. When confronted on November 22, 2023, Khan allegedly issued another certificate, which was also found to be fake.

Rana then approached the Wadala police, who registered the FIR. Further investigation is underway.

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