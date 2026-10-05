Mumbai Crime: Bandra Mechanic Arrested For Impersonating Cop After Police Cap On Car Dashboard Exposes Fake Officer |

Mumbai: A blue police cap sitting on a car dashboard gave away a Bandra mechanic who was pretending to be a police officer. He was arrested on Saturday by the Bandra police.

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The Bandra police said that two constables, Nikhilesh Sable and Sangve, were patrolling Dr. V. Raghunath Marg. They noticed a white car parked near the White House building. Something felt off. No number plate. Windows fully covered. And a police cap lying right there on the dashboard.



The car was locked, so Sable called in the traffic department. Traffic Constable Anil Koli showed up with a towing van around 7:40 pm and got to work.





That's when things got messy. A man later identified as Fahad Farid Khan, 37, a car mechanic living in Bandra West, turned up and started picking fights with the traffic cops and the towing crew. A woman also stepped out of the car.



Police asked Khan about the cap and why the car had no number plate. His answers made no sense. He also had no documents for the vehicle. It didn't take long for police to figure out he was no cop.



According to police, Khan had put the cap there to scare people into thinking he was a real officer.



He was arrested and a case was registered. The car and the cap were seized. "We are still checking whether the car is his or was stolen," an officer from Bandra police station said.