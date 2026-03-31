Mumbai Crime: ATM Fraud Accused Arrested After 4 Years For Cheating Senior Citizens, 25 SIM Cards Seized

Police arrest ATM fraud suspect who targeted senior citizens by swapping cards at Mumbai cash machines | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, March 31: The Dindoshi police have arrested a man for allegedly defrauding senior citizens on the pretext of helping them at ATM centres. Police said he travelled from Odisha to Mumbai by flight and committed the crimes in the city.

The accused has been identified as Sambhav Kumar Acharya, 35, a labourer residing in Odisha. Police seized 25 SIM cards and two mobile phones from him.

Modus operandi and past offences

According to the police, the accused had been absconding for four years. He would pretend to help senior citizens at ATMs, engage them in conversation, and then exchange their ATM cards.

Four similar cases have been registered against him at various police stations in Mumbai. He has also committed similar offences in Thane and Odisha, and further investigation is underway.

Case details and complaint

The complainant, Vishwas Bhusane, 71, had gone to the State Bank of India ATM located on Rani Sati Marg in Malad East on February 20. The accused approached him on the pretext of helping and exchanged his ATM card. He later withdrew Rs 40,000 from Bhusane’s account. Based on the complaint, the Dindoshi police registered a cheating case.

Arrest after CCTV analysis

The accused was arrested on March 28 following a month-long investigation. Under the guidance of Senior Police Inspectors Mahesh Chimte and Mahendra Shinde, and Inspector (Crime) Sharad Surve, Sub-Inspector Ajit Desai and their team analysed 60 to 70 CCTV footages and used technical inputs and confidential sources to trace him. He was found residing at Gopikishan Patil Complex in Vasai East. Whenever he arrives in Mumbai, he lives in this place.

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Multiple cases solved

Police said his arrest has helped solve cases registered at Dindoshi, Kasturba, Vanrai, and Kurar police stations.

During interrogation, the accused admitted to committing similar crimes in Mumbai, Thane, and Odisha. Police have appealed to citizens to contact the nearest police station if they have been cheated similarly.

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