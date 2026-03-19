Mumbai Crime: Armoured Power Cables Stolen From Coastal Road Project In Worli, Probe Underway

Theft of streetlight and CCTV cables on Mumbai Coastal Road raises security concerns | File Photo

Mumbai, March 18: In a daring theft, armoured power cables meant for streetlights and CCTV cameras along Mumbai’s Coastal Road have been stolen, officials said. The incident came to light at Worli, prompting the police to register a case and launch an investigation.

Complaint filed by L&T official

According to the FIR, the complainant, 57-year-old Kishor Shankarrao Suryavanshi, residing with his family in Prabhadevi, Mumbai, works as an IR Manager at L&T Construction, Coastal Road, Worli. His responsibilities include overseeing labour, administrative work on site, security measures, and supervising company operations.

Theft discovered during inspection

Construction work on the Coastal Road, stretching from Marine Drive to Worli, has been underway since December 2022. Work on the armoured power cables for streetlights and CCTV cameras began on January 2, 2026.

On March 17, at around 11:00 am, Suryavanshi was inspecting the work when he discovered that armoured power cables had been stolen from an underground duct near electric pole number 848 CP 2 on the southbound section of Coastal Road.

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Case registered, probe underway

Suryavanshi subsequently filed a complaint with the Worli police, reporting the theft of 130 metres of copper armoured 4C X 16 sqmm cable, valued at Rs 81,640. The police have registered a case under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, and are actively investigating the matter.

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