 Mumbai Crime: Anti-Narcotics Cell Seizes Drugs Worth ₹7.01 Crore; 9 Arrested Including Nigerian National In Multi-Location Raids
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime: Anti-Narcotics Cell Seizes Drugs Worth ₹7.01 Crore; 9 Arrested Including Nigerian National In Multi-Location Raids

Mumbai Crime: Anti-Narcotics Cell Seizes Drugs Worth ₹7.01 Crore; 9 Arrested Including Nigerian National In Multi-Location Raids

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the Mumbai Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has seized drugs worth Rs 7.01 crore and arrested nine drug smugglers, including one Nigerian national. The seized material includes 523 grams of cocaine, 211 grams of mephedrone (MD), and 24,900 nitrazepam tablets.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 09:52 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai ANC seizes drugs worth ₹7.01 crore in multi-unit raids; nine smugglers, including Nigerian national, arrested | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the Mumbai Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has seized drugs worth Rs 7.01 crore and arrested nine drug smugglers, including one Nigerian national. The seized material includes 523 grams of cocaine, 211 grams of mephedrone (MD), and 24,900 nitrazepam tablets.

Under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police Navnath Dhawale, this success was achieved through six special operations conducted in Kurla CST, Mazgaon, Govandi, Borivali, Vakola, and other areas.

Police Inspectors Anil Dhole (in-charge of the Ghatkopar unit), Shashikant Jagdale (in-charge of the Kandivali unit), Vishal Chandanshiv (in-charge of the Bandra unit), Rajendra Dahiphale (in-charge of the Azad Maidan unit), and Santosh Salunke (in-charge of the Worli unit) were involved in the operations.

Cocaine worth ₹5.23 crore recovered from Nigerian national in Santacruz

FPJ Shorts
CSMVS Mumbai Launches Exhibition Revisiting City’s Role In Civil Disobedience Movement
CSMVS Mumbai Launches Exhibition Revisiting City’s Role In Civil Disobedience Movement
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei Meets PM Modi, Discusses India’s Role In Shaping Responsible AI
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei Meets PM Modi, Discusses India’s Role In Shaping Responsible AI
Navi Mumbai News: NatConnect Urges CM Devendra Fadnavis To Issue GR Declaring Nerul’s DPS Flamingo Lake A Conservation Reserve
Navi Mumbai News: NatConnect Urges CM Devendra Fadnavis To Issue GR Declaring Nerul’s DPS Flamingo Lake A Conservation Reserve
Shocking Scenes! Namibia Stuns South Africa With Historic Four-Wicket Win In A Last-Over Thriller At Windhoek
Shocking Scenes! Namibia Stuns South Africa With Historic Four-Wicket Win In A Last-Over Thriller At Windhoek

The Vakola unit of the ANC arrested a Nigerian national in Santacruz East and recovered cocaine worth Rs 5.23 crore from him. Similarly, 211 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 54.65 lakh was seized from five other smugglers in Kurla CST, Mazgaon, Ghodapdeo, and Borivali.

Interstate drug racket busted by Ghatkopar unit

Additionally, the Ghatkopar unit busted an interstate drug gang operating from Uttar Pradesh. Three suspects were arrested, and 24,900 nitrazepam tablets worth Rs 1 lakh and 28,360 tablets worth Rs 1.35 crore were seized.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Navi Mumbai News: 2 Arrested With MD Drugs Worth ₹72 Lakh Near Ghansoli Railway Station
article-image

The Ghatkopar unit of the ANC has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the city from the drug menace by taking strict action against Nigerian smugglers and drug gangs from Uttar Pradesh.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CSMVS Mumbai Launches Exhibition Revisiting City’s Role In Civil Disobedience Movement

CSMVS Mumbai Launches Exhibition Revisiting City’s Role In Civil Disobedience Movement

Navi Mumbai News: NatConnect Urges CM Devendra Fadnavis To Issue GR Declaring Nerul’s DPS Flamingo...

Navi Mumbai News: NatConnect Urges CM Devendra Fadnavis To Issue GR Declaring Nerul’s DPS Flamingo...

Mumbai Crime: DRI Busts International Gold Smuggling Syndicate At CSMI Airport Under ‘Operation...

Mumbai Crime: DRI Busts International Gold Smuggling Syndicate At CSMI Airport Under ‘Operation...

Mumbai Crime: Anti-Narcotics Cell Seizes Drugs Worth ₹7.01 Crore; 9 Arrested Including Nigerian...

Mumbai Crime: Anti-Narcotics Cell Seizes Drugs Worth ₹7.01 Crore; 9 Arrested Including Nigerian...

Panvel Municipal Corporation To Host ‘Gratitude Dialogue With Senior Citizens’ On October 15

Panvel Municipal Corporation To Host ‘Gratitude Dialogue With Senior Citizens’ On October 15