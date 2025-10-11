Mumbai Crime: Anti-Narcotics Cell Seizes Drugs Worth ₹7.01 Crore; 9 Arrested Including Nigerian National In Multi-Location Raids

Mumbai ANC seizes drugs worth ₹7.01 crore in multi-unit raids; nine smugglers, including Nigerian national, arrested | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the Mumbai Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has seized drugs worth Rs 7.01 crore and arrested nine drug smugglers, including one Nigerian national. The seized material includes 523 grams of cocaine, 211 grams of mephedrone (MD), and 24,900 nitrazepam tablets.

Under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police Navnath Dhawale, this success was achieved through six special operations conducted in Kurla CST, Mazgaon, Govandi, Borivali, Vakola, and other areas.

Police Inspectors Anil Dhole (in-charge of the Ghatkopar unit), Shashikant Jagdale (in-charge of the Kandivali unit), Vishal Chandanshiv (in-charge of the Bandra unit), Rajendra Dahiphale (in-charge of the Azad Maidan unit), and Santosh Salunke (in-charge of the Worli unit) were involved in the operations.

Cocaine worth ₹5.23 crore recovered from Nigerian national in Santacruz

The Vakola unit of the ANC arrested a Nigerian national in Santacruz East and recovered cocaine worth Rs 5.23 crore from him. Similarly, 211 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 54.65 lakh was seized from five other smugglers in Kurla CST, Mazgaon, Ghodapdeo, and Borivali.

Interstate drug racket busted by Ghatkopar unit

Additionally, the Ghatkopar unit busted an interstate drug gang operating from Uttar Pradesh. Three suspects were arrested, and 24,900 nitrazepam tablets worth Rs 1 lakh and 28,360 tablets worth Rs 1.35 crore were seized.

The Ghatkopar unit of the ANC has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the city from the drug menace by taking strict action against Nigerian smugglers and drug gangs from Uttar Pradesh.

