Mumbai Crime: Anti-Narcotics Cell Seizes Charas Worth ₹2.81 Crore, 4 Arrested Including 2 Nepal Nationals

Mumbai Anti-Narcotics Cell officers with ₹2.81 crore worth of charas seized in Worli as four accused, including two Nepal nationals, are taken into custody | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Feb 27: In a major anti-narcotics operation, the Worli unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has seized charas worth ₹2.81 crore and arrested four accused, including two Nepal nationals and two Mumbai residents.

Initial operation and seizure

According to officials, the case was registered on February 25, 2026, under Sections 8(c), 20(c) and 29 of the NDPS Act. During the initial operation, ANC officers arrested two accused and seized 1.715 kg of charas along with ₹52,000 in cash from their possession.

Further arrests and recovery

During further investigation, the ANC team arrested a 31-year-old drug peddler from the Lower Link area of Mumbai on February 26, 2026, and recovered an additional 1.103 kg of charas and ₹55,000 in cash from him. Subsequently, on February 27, 2026, a 28-year-old woman who allegedly assisted the accused in financial transactions was also arrested.

Also Watch:

Accused identified

The arrested accused include Abid and his wife, residents of Vile Parle West, Mumbai, and Nepal nationals Dipak Lamba and his associate. In total, 2.81 kg of charas worth ₹2.81 crore has been seized in the operation. Further investigation is underway to identify the wider drug network and supply chain.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/