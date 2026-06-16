Mumbai Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Nabs 2 RTO Agents For Allegedly Accepting ₹3,500 Bribe To Retrieve Driving Licence

ACB officials arrested two RTO agents in Mumbai over allegations of accepting a bribe to facilitate driving licence retrieval | Representative image

Mumbai, June 16: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested two Regional Transport Office (RTO) agents in Mumbai for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 3,500 from a citizen to retrieve a blocked driving licence. The RTO blocks or suspends driving licences (DLs) for severe traffic violations such as drunk driving, over-speeding, accidents or unpaid e-challans.

According to official sources, the complainant’s driving licence had been seized and blocked by the Andheri RTO. To retrieve the document and get it renewed, the complainant approached an RTO agent identified as Mustafa Nurmohammad Selot. Agent Selot allegedly demanded Rs 4,000 to retrieve the seized licence and an additional Rs 5,500 for its renewal.

Complaint Leads To Verification

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the ACB’s Worli office on June 11 and filed a formal complaint in this regard. Following the complaint, the ACB initiated a verification process. On June 12, a verification was conducted by the ACB, which confirmed the demand made by RTO agent Selot.

During this verification, it was learnt that Selot negotiated the bribe amount down to a settled sum of Rs 3,500, promising the complainant that the work would be cleared through RTO officials.

ACB Trap Nets Two Agents

A trap was laid by the ACB team on June 15. During the trap operation, Selot instructed the complainant to hand over the negotiated cash of Rs 3,500 to another RTO agent, identified as Rajendra Prasad Bind.

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Acting on these instructions, the complainant handed over the money to Bind, who was immediately caught red-handed by the ACB officials while accepting the bribe.

Both the agents have been taken into custody and a case has been registered against them under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

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