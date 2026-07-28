Mumbai Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Books Khar Police Constable, 2 Others In Separate Bribery Cases; 1 Caught Accepting ₹6,000

The Mumbai ACB booked a police constable and two private persons in separate bribery cases, with one accused allegedly caught during a trap operation | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 29, 2026: In two separate cases, a police constable from Khar Police Station and two private persons have been booked by the Mumbai Unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in bribery cases.

While the policeman allegedly sought bribes from a hotelier to allow him to run his business smoothly, the private persons allegedly demanded money from a vehicle owner to release his vehicle, which had been towed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Constable Booked For Bribe Demand

According to the ACB, in the first case, the complainant runs a hotel on rented premises. On December 15, 2025, Anil Jadhav, a police constable attached to Khar Police Station, visited the complainant's hotel and allegedly told him that he would have to pay Rs 2,500 per month if he wanted to run his business smoothly. He also allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 for the previous four months.

Since the complainant did not wish to pay the bribe, he visited the ACB office on December 22 and submitted a written complaint against Jadhav. The ACB's verification of the allegations revealed that Jadhav had demanded a bribe from the complainant, following which an offence was registered against him.

Two Booked In Vehicle Release Case

In another case, the complainant's four-wheeler was towed by BMC-appointed personnel on July 14. To release the vehicle, accused S. S. Patade allegedly demanded Rs 10,700 from the complainant. As the complainant did not want to pay the bribe, he approached the ACB office in July and lodged a written complaint.

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During the verification of the allegations, the ACB established that co-accused D. C. Bandawkar told the complainant that money had to be paid to BMC officials to secure the vehicle's release and agreed to accept a negotiated bribe of Rs 6,000.

On Monday, Patade was caught red-handed by an ACB team during a trap operation while allegedly accepting Rs 6,000 from the complainant on behalf of Bandawkar without issuing any official government receipt.

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