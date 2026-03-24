Mumbai Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Books GST Inspector In ₹30,000 Bribery Case At BKC Office

ACB takes action against GST inspector accused of demanding bribe from company official | Representational Image

Mumbai, March 24: An SGST inspector has been booked by the Mumbai ACB officials in a bribery case. The accused inspector has been identified as Avinash Meshram, posted at the GST office at BKC.

Bribe demand allegation

According to the ACB, the complainant works as an account manager in a company. As per the complainant, GST inspector Meshram had allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh for having done the work of GST return filing of the complainant's company.

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Complaint leads to case registration

The complainant, who did not wish to pay the bribe, approached the ACB and filed a complaint in this regard. Verification by the ACB into the allegations made by the complainant revealed that Meshram had finally settled for a bribe amount of Rs 30,000 from the complainant, following which a case has been registered under the relevant section of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

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