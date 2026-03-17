Mumbai: ACB Arrests Khar Police Officer For Accepting ₹1.5 Lakh Bribe To 'Fix' Court-Ordered Property Dispute Report

Representational Image |

Mumbai: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Mumbai Police on Monday arrested an assistant police inspector posted at Khar police station after allegedly catching him red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh.

The accused, identified as 40-year-old Tushar Kale, had been assigned to investigate a property dispute case following directions from the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Bandra. He was required to conduct an inquiry and submit a report to the court.

According to an Indian Express report quoting ACB officials, Kale initially demanded Rs 3 lakh from the complainant to submit a favourable report in the case, which involved the complainant’s brother. The brother had approached the court seeking a resolution in the property dispute.

Police said that after recording the brother’s statement, Kale allegedly hinted at a bribe by asking him to 'look at us' as well. When the complainant later approached the officer, Kale explicitly demanded Rs 3 lakh to influence the outcome of his inquiry report.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the ACB on January 19 and filed a formal complaint. After verifying the allegations and finding them credible, the ACB initiated a probe and advised the complainant to continue communication with the officer.

Also Watch:

Trap Set By ACB To Nab Corrupt Officer

During later negotiations, Kale allegedly agreed to reduce the bribe amount to Rs 1.5 lakh. A trap was then laid by the ACB, and it was decided that the payment would be made on Monday.

Officials said that as soon as Kale accepted the bribe amount, ACB personnel moved in and apprehended him on the spot, according to the report. He was later booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. An ACB officer confirmed that the accused will be produced before a court on Tuesday. Further investigation in the case is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/