Mumbai Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Kurar Police Inspector And PSI In ₹1 Lakh Bribery Case; Both Suspended

Mumbai, Feb 27: After the Mumbai Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Senior Police Inspector Sanjeev Tawade and Police Sub-Inspector Dnyaneshwar Junne from the Kurar Police Station, the police department suspended both officers with immediate effect. Mahesh Chimate, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 12), confirmed the suspension.

Immediate departmental suspension

Both officers were arrested on February 19 for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a Malad resident to settle two complaints. The ACB caught Junne red-handed.

Origin of the case

According to officials, a financial fraud case had been registered against a lawyer following a complaint by an individual. The same individual’s brother had also filed a harassment complaint against the lawyer.

Alleged demand of Rs 3 lakh

The two officers allegedly demanded Rs 3 lakh from the lawyer to avoid taking stern action against him. The lawyer had already paid them Rs 2 lakh under pressure.

Fresh demand through intermediary

Later, PSI Junne allegedly contacted the lawyer through an intermediary and pressured him to pay an additional Rs 1 lakh. Fed up with the continuous harassment, the lawyer approached the ACB.

Trap laid by ACB

After verifying the complaint, the ACB laid a trap and arrested Junne while allegedly accepting the bribe.

Senior officer’s alleged involvement

During the investigation, it was revealed that Senior Police Inspector Sanjeev Tawade was also allegedly involved in the matter, following which he was arrested.

Bail granted by special court

On Monday, a special court granted bail to Senior Police Inspector Sanjeev Baliram Tawade and Police Sub-Inspector Dnyaneshwar Govindrao Junne.

