Mumbai: ACB Scans Mantralaya CCTV In FDA Bribery Case; Narhari Zirwal's Private Secretary Repatriated

Mumbai: Intensifying its probe into the bribery case involving an office clerk attached to the office of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Minister Narhari Zirwal, a team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) visited Mantralaya on Friday to examine CCTV footage. In another development, the FDA minister relieved his private secretary (PS), Dr Ramdas Gade, of his post.

Dr Gade has been repatriated to the Animal Husbandry Department, his parent department. Before joining Zirwal’s office, he was serving as an assistant commissioner in the department. The action is attributed to the sting operation related to the bribery allegations. Zirwal has forwarded a letter to the General Administration Department (GAD), which handles the establishment of ministers’ offices, seeking issuance of the necessary orders for Gade’s repatriation at the earliest.

Meanwhile, an ACB team visited Mantralaya to review CCTV footage from the day the complainant visited the minister’s office and the day the bribe was allegedly offered to clerk Rajendra Dheringe. The ACB’s action and the repatriation of the PS indicate that the matter is being treated seriously and could have wider ramifications, a Mantralaya official said.

Political circles are abuzz with speculation that Zirwal’s position could be under threat. He may face embarrassment — and likely calls for his resignation — during the upcoming Budget Session of the State Legislature, beginning Monday.

