 Mumbai: ACB Scans Mantralaya CCTV In FDA Bribery Case; Narhari Zirwal's Private Secretary Repatriated
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: ACB Scans Mantralaya CCTV In FDA Bribery Case; Narhari Zirwal's Private Secretary Repatriated

Mumbai: ACB Scans Mantralaya CCTV In FDA Bribery Case; Narhari Zirwal's Private Secretary Repatriated

The ACB intensified its probe into a bribery case involving a clerk in FDA Minister Narhari Zirwal’s office, reviewing CCTV footage at Mantralaya. Following a sting operation, Zirwal’s private secretary, Dr Ramdas Gade, was repatriated to his parent department. The developments have sparked political speculation ahead of the Budget Session, with Zirwal’s position reportedly under scrutiny.

Ravikiran DeshmukhUpdated: Saturday, February 21, 2026, 11:42 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: ACB Scans Mantralaya CCTV In FDA Bribery Case; Narhari Zirwal's Private Secretary Repatriated | Sourced

Mumbai: Intensifying its probe into the bribery case involving an office clerk attached to the office of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Minister Narhari Zirwal, a team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) visited Mantralaya on Friday to examine CCTV footage. In another development, the FDA minister relieved his private secretary (PS), Dr Ramdas Gade, of his post.

Dr Gade has been repatriated to the Animal Husbandry Department, his parent department. Before joining Zirwal’s office, he was serving as an assistant commissioner in the department. The action is attributed to the sting operation related to the bribery allegations. Zirwal has forwarded a letter to the General Administration Department (GAD), which handles the establishment of ministers’ offices, seeking issuance of the necessary orders for Gade’s repatriation at the earliest.

Read Also
Maharashtra FDA Minister Narhari Zirwal Promises Resignation If Linked To Bribery Case
article-image

Meanwhile, an ACB team visited Mantralaya to review CCTV footage from the day the complainant visited the minister’s office and the day the bribe was allegedly offered to clerk Rajendra Dheringe. The ACB’s action and the repatriation of the PS indicate that the matter is being treated seriously and could have wider ramifications, a Mantralaya official said.

Political circles are abuzz with speculation that Zirwal’s position could be under threat. He may face embarrassment — and likely calls for his resignation — during the upcoming Budget Session of the State Legislature, beginning Monday.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: ACB Scans Mantralaya CCTV In FDA Bribery Case; Narhari Zirwal's Private Secretary Repatriated
Mumbai: ACB Scans Mantralaya CCTV In FDA Bribery Case; Narhari Zirwal's Private Secretary Repatriated
Ishan Kishan Tries Not To Laugh During Abhishek Sharma's Pep Talk For Team India Ahead Of IND vs SA T20 WC Super 8 Clash; Video
Ishan Kishan Tries Not To Laugh During Abhishek Sharma's Pep Talk For Team India Ahead Of IND vs SA T20 WC Super 8 Clash; Video
Want To Apply For UPSC CAPF 2026? Registration Begins For 349 Assistant Commandant Post Now At upsconline.nic.in; Check Details Here
Want To Apply For UPSC CAPF 2026? Registration Begins For 349 Assistant Commandant Post Now At upsconline.nic.in; Check Details Here
India Joins US-Led Pax Silica Coalition To Secure Semiconductor Supply Chains
India Joins US-Led Pax Silica Coalition To Secure Semiconductor Supply Chains

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on