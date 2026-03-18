Mumbai Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Khar Police API For Accepting ₹1.5 Lakh Bribe

ACB arrests Khar police API Tushar Kale after he was caught taking a ₹1.5 lakh bribe in a trap operation | Representational Image

Mumbai, March 17: The officers of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Mumbai, apprehended an assistant police inspector (API) posted at the Khar police station for allegedly accepting a bribe to favour a complainant in a court-ordered inquiry.

API caught in trap operation

The accused officer, identified as API Tushar Kale, was caught red-handed during a trap operation on Monday.

Bribe demand linked to court-directed inquiry

According to the ACB, the complainant's brother had filed a property-related criminal case before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Bandra court. The court had directed the Khar police station to conduct a formal inquiry into the matter. The responsibility for this inquiry was assigned to API Tushar Kale.

While recording the statement of the complainant’s brother, Kale allegedly made suggestive remarks telling him to "look at us", hinting at a payoff. When the complainant subsequently met the officer, Kale explicitly demanded a bribe of Rs 3 lakh for submitting the inquiry report in favour of his brother, the ACB officials said.

ACB verification confirms demand

Unwilling to comply with the demand, the complainant approached the ACB on January 19, 2026, to file a formal complaint. Following the complaint, the ACB initiated a verification process. On March 13, during a verification conducted in the presence of official witnesses, the demand was confirmed.

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Accused arrested while accepting Rs 1.50 lakh

"After negotiations, Kale agreed to settle for a reduced amount of Rs 1.50 lakh. Acting on this confirmation, the ACB team laid a trap on March 16. API Kale was apprehended the moment he accepted the negotiated sum of Rs 1.50 lakh from the complainant. Following the successful trap, a case has been registered against API Tushar Kale under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act," the ACB said in a statement.

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