Mumbai Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Borivali Police Station PSI In ₹1.30-Lakh Bribery Case

Anti-Corruption Bureau officials allegedly caught Borivali Police Station PSI Dnyaneshwar Parade accepting a ₹1.30 lakh bribe | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 5, 2026: A 31-year-old Sub-Inspector of Police posted at the Borivali Police Station was arrested on Monday evening after being caught red-handed by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials while accepting a bribe of Rs 1.30 lakh.

Bribe Demanded To Avoid Arrest

According to the ACB, the accused officer, identified as Dnyaneshwar Parade, had allegedly demanded the money from a 65-year-old complainant.

The bribe was demanded as a quid pro quo to cooperate in an ongoing investigation and to shield the complainant and his two sisters from imminent arrest in a case previously registered against them.

Unwilling to comply with the corrupt demand, the senior citizen approached the ACB and filed a formal written complaint on September 29. Following the complaint, ACB officials initiated a verification process the next day.

The verification confirmed that Parade had initially demanded Rs 1.50 lakh but after a compromise negotiation, he agreed to settle for a reduced amount of Rs 1.30 lakh.

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PSI Caught Red-Handed

With the demand verified, the ACB officials laid a meticulous trap at the Borivali Police Station on Monday. During the operation, Parade was caught red-handed while accepting the negotiated bribe amount of Rs 1.30 lakh from the complainant.

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