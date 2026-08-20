Mumbai Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests BMC Engineer For Alleged ₹20,000 Bribe At A-Ward Office

The Mumbai ACB allegedly caught BMC sub-engineer R.V. Jaiswal accepting ₹20,000 at the A-Ward office | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 20, 2026: The officers of the Mumbai Unit of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday caught a sub-engineer from the A-Ward of the municipal corporation red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe in exchange for arranging the necessary permission to repair a household kitchen's drainage line and chambers for a home-cooked food (cloud kitchen) business.

The name of the arrested engineer is R.V. Jaiswal (39), posted at the solid waste management department of A-Ward.

According to the information given by the ACB, the complainant, a woman, had applied to the BMC's A-Ward office for permission to repair the sewer line and chambers of the kitchen of her house for a cloud kitchen business.

This application was later forwarded to engineer Jaiswal. It is alleged that Jaiswal had first demanded a bribe of Rs 1.25 lakh for granting the permission.

ACB Sets Trap

As the complainant woman did not want to pay a bribe, she filed a complaint with the Mumbai ACB on June 15. During a verification on August 17, it was found that Jaiswal demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 as a reward. Accordingly, the ACB set a trap on Wednesday. Jaiswal was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant at the A-Ward office.

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Cash Found During Search

A case has been registered in this matter under the Prevention of Corruption Act. This operation was conducted under the supervision of trap officer ACP Deepika Dangarne. Meanwhile, the ACB has informed that during a personal search of Jaiswal, a mobile phone as well as cash worth Rs 7.03 lakh were found.

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