Navi Mumbai Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Takes Sales Tax Officer Into Custody Over Alleged ₹15 Lakh GST Bribe Demand, Later Reduced To ₹8 Lakh

ACB officials have taken a Sales Tax Department officer into custody after allegedly verifying a bribe demand linked to a GST inquiry involving a scrap trader | AI Generated File Image

Navi Mumbai, August 11, 2026: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has booked and taken into custody a 56-year-old Sales Tax Department officer for allegedly demanding a Rs 15 lakh bribe from a trader to close an inquiry related to his GST account. Following negotiations, the alleged bribe demand was reduced to Rs 8 lakh.

The accused has been identified as Deepak Ramchandra Kshirsagar, who was serving as Assistant Commissioner of the Sales Tax Department, Raigad Division, at CBD Belapur when the alleged bribe was demanded. He is currently posted as Deputy Commissioner (Class I) at the Sales Tax Department's Azad Nagar office in Mazgaon, Mumbai.

"During the verification, the public servant allegedly demanded Rs 15 lakh from the complainant. After negotiations, the amount was reduced to Rs 8 lakh. Based on the verification, a trap operation was conducted," said Dharmaraj Sonke, Deputy Superintendent of Police, ACB, Navi Mumbai.

Trader Approached ACB Over GST Inquiry

According to the ACB, the complainant, a 47-year-old scrap trader associated with M/s Vidhi Industries, had registered his business under GST number 27AFTPD0970N12. A show-cause notice under Section 73(1) had been issued to him through the GST portal on February 8, 2025.

The trader approached the ACB on May 25, alleging that Kshirsagar had demanded the bribe for scrutiny of his GST number and for closing the inquiry related to a notice concerning GST credit.

Verification And Trap Operation

The ACB subsequently conducted verification at the officer's office between 2.41 pm and 3.18 pm on May 25. During the verification, Kshirsagar allegedly reiterated his demand for Rs 15 lakh, following which the amount was negotiated down to Rs 8 lakh.

A trap operation was then carried out by the ACB. Kshirsagar was taken into custody at around 6.10 pm on Tuesday, and the arrest procedure was underway.

A case has been registered at CBD police station under Crime Register No. 278/2026 under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018.

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The verification was conducted by Police Inspector Narayan Maruti Sarode of the ACB, Raigad, Alibag, under the supervision of Sonke. Police Head Constable Nitin Pawar and Police Constable Yogiram Naik were part of the team.

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