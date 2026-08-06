Mumbai Crime: ANC Azad Maidan Unit Seizes ₹2.04 Crore Worth Of Mephedrone In Chembur, Arrests 2 Alleged Drug Peddlers

ANC officers seized 681 grams of Mephedrone worth ₹2.04 crore and arrested two alleged drug peddlers during an operation in Chembur | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 5, 2026: The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC), Azad Maidan Unit, has arrested two alleged drug peddlers and seized 681 grams of mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 2.04 crore in Chembur.

MD Worth Rs 2.04 Crore Seized

According to the police, the operation was carried out on the night of August 4, when an ANC patrol team intercepted two suspects near MHADA Colony Road, Chembur, at around 10.30 pm. During the search, officers recovered 333 grams of mephedrone from the first accused, aged 33, and 348 grams from the second accused, aged 38.

The total quantity of 681 grams of mephedrone, valued at approximately Rs 2.04 crore, was seized during the operation. A case has been registered at RCF Police Station by the ANC under Sections 8(c), 22(c), and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

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Investigation Underway

Both accused were arrested on August 5, 2026. Police said that, in accordance with the provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), the spot panchanama was conducted with videography. Further investigation is underway.

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