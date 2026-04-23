Mumbai Crime: Alert Traffic Cops Nab 2 After Pistol Recovered From Chased Car In Antop Hill

Traffic police seize pistol after chasing suspicious car in Mumbai | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, April 23: The alertness of two traffic policemen from Antop Hill led to the detection of illegal possession of a firearm, with two youths from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar being apprehended.

The incident came to light after police chased and intercepted a car with black-tinted windows, during which the occupants allegedly threw a pistol out of the vehicle. The accused were later handed over to the Wadala Truck Terminal (T. T.) Police Station.

Suspicious vehicle leads to chase

According to police, constables Prabhakar Pawar and Sharad Avhad from Antop Hill Traffic Division were patrolling on a motorcycle near a monorail station when a car with tinted glass sped past them, raising suspicion. The duo chased the vehicle for some distance and managed to stop it.

Pistol recovered from roadside

During questioning, two occupants stepped out of the car and threw an object by the roadside. Upon inspection, police recovered a pistol from the spot. The traffic personnel immediately alerted the control room and detained the suspects at the scene.

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Accused arrested, probe underway

A team from the Wadala T. T. Police Station soon arrived and took custody of the accused, identified as Adil Khan and Imran Khan. As they failed to produce any valid licence for the firearm, a case was registered against them for illegal possession of arms, and they were arrested. Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the weapon.

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