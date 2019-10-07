Mumbai Crime: After ex-cop's son, two people arrested for extorting money from film producer

Two people were arrested by the Malabar Hill police for allegedly raiding a film producer’s Walkeshwar flat posing as police officers and placing drugs there, after which they extorted Rs 1.7 lakh from him in June.

According to the Hindustan Times, the two arrested accused have been identified as Jafar Vali Shaikh (40) and Jatin Karmaveer Shel (24). The Malabar Hill police on September 21 had arrested another accused Samir Shaikh (44) in the case. The cops are now on the lookout for the fourth accused, who is sadi to be a high court lawyer's son. Jafar and Shel were arrested on September 28 and have been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody.

The complainant, has been identified as Varun Rajiv Mohata (34) who is said to be friends with the advocate’s son and Shel. The incident took place on June 8. Shel and the advocate’s son met at Mohata’s flat around 9.30pm. Later after sometime, Jafar and Samir reached Mohata’s flat and said they were police officers. They showed him Mumbai Police logo and said that they wanted to search his house as they have received information about mephedrone being hidden.

The two started searching the house and discreetly placed the drug in Mohata’s wardrobe. They threatened Mohata that they will file case if he failed to par Rs 5 lakh. At that time, Mohata had Rs 70,000 and borrowed Rs 1 lakh from the advocate’s son and Shel. Mohata then handed over the money to Jafar and Samir. Later when they left, Mohata approached police and filed complaint.

While scanning CCTV footages, police saw four accused entering Mohata’s building at the same time. When cops went through their call records it was revealed that they had conspired together.